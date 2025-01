Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 121.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 6935.19 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International rose 121.56% to Rs 511.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 230.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 6935.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5464.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6935.195464.1510.296.38753.87369.28683.12305.75511.77230.98

