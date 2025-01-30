Rajnandini Metal standalone net profit declines 97.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales decline 21.82% to Rs 232.72 crore

Net profit of Rajnandini Metal declined 97.67% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.82% to Rs 232.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 297.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales232.72297.67 -22 OPM %1.071.84 -PBDT0.445.61 -92 PBT0.145.26 -97 NP0.093.86 -98

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

