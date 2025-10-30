Sensex falls over 507 pts; IT shares tumble

The headline equity benchmarks traded with major cuts in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. IT shares declined after gaining in the previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 507.18 points or 0.60% to 84,489.95. The Nifty 50 index fell 153.40 points or 0.53% to 25,897.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.21%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,734 shares rose and 2,337 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index fell 0.63% to 35,861.55. The index rose 0.64% in the past trading session. Infosys (down 1.23%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.06%), HCL Technologies (down 0.65%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.63%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.6%), Wipro (down 0.51%), and LTIMindtree (down 0.09%) fell. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.46% to 6.567 from the previous close of 6.537. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6600 compared with its close of 88.2200 during the previous trading session.