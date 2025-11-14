Coromandel International inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Commits investment of up to Rs 2,000 cr

Coromandel International has executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), Government of Andhra Pradesh, on 13 November 2025.

This MoU outlines a proposed investment of up to Rs 2,000 crore subject to necessary approvals, towards various initiatives aligned with the Company's business objectives and aimed at contributing to the industrial development of Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU serves as a framework to facilitate the execution of these projects in a time-bound manner, in accordance with the prevailing policies, rules, and regulations of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.