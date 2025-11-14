Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 40.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 8.82 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans rose 40.14% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.829.7824.0416.672.892.082.781.992.061.47

