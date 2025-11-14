Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension

Lupin launches Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Lupin today announced the launch of Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, 25 mg per vial, 37.5 mg per vial, and 50 mg per vial, Single-Dose Vials, with 180-day CGT exclusivity in the U.S. This follows the recent approval received from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). This is Lupin's first product using proprietary technology from PrecisionSphere, the long-acting injectable (LAI) platform developed by Lupin's subsidiary Nanomi B.V.'s (Nanomi).

Nanomi's LAI platform has demonstrated efficacy and safety in drug delivery. Its proprietary PrecisionSphere technology creates uniform microspheres that deliver extended-release profiles from weeks to months, superior injectability through smaller needles, and consistent drug concentrations. Lupin is expanding the reach of its PrecisionSphere technology by fostering collaborations with companies looking to extend their product lifecycles.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

