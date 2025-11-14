Lupin launches Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension

Lupin today announced the launch of Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, 25 mg per vial, 37.5 mg per vial, and 50 mg per vial, Single-Dose Vials, with 180-day CGT exclusivity in the U.S. This follows the recent approval received from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). This is Lupin's first product using proprietary technology from PrecisionSphere, the long-acting injectable (LAI) platform developed by Lupin's subsidiary Nanomi B.V.'s (Nanomi).
Nanomi's LAI platform has demonstrated efficacy and safety in drug delivery. Its proprietary PrecisionSphere technology creates uniform microspheres that deliver extended-release profiles from weeks to months, superior injectability through smaller needles, and consistent drug concentrations. Lupin is expanding the reach of its PrecisionSphere technology by fostering collaborations with companies looking to extend their product lifecycles.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app