Coromandel International starts establishment of Rs 1000 cr phosphoric and Sulphuric acid complex

At Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

Coromandel International has commenced the project activity to set up its Phosphoric Acid-Sulphuric Acid complex facility at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. With an estimated outlay of Rs 1000 crore, the project is expected to be commissioned in two years' time.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The proposed 650 ton per day (tpd) Phosphoric Acid facility is designed with advanced DA-HF (Dihydrate Attack-Hemihydrate Filtration) process technology and automated DCS system. This will enhance Company's backward integration capacities and provide stable supplies of phosphoric acid for its fertiliser manufacturing by replacing more than 50% of Kakinada plant's imported acid requirement.

The Company also plans to set up an 1800 tpd Sulphuric Acid Plant to meet the captive needs in phosphoric acid manufacturing besides augmenting power from the waste heat generation.

Phosphoric acid and Sulphuric acid are used as key intermediates for manufacturing Phosphatic fertilizers like DAP and NPKs.

Currently, company's fertilizer plants at Visakhapatnam and Ennore are fully integrated with captive Sulphuric and Phosphoric acid facilities and the proposed expansion plan at Kakinada will make this unit also an integrated complex.

With a capacity of around 2 million tons, Coromandel's Kakinada plant is the India's second largest phosphatic fertiliser facility and contributes close to 15% of nation's NPK fertilizer output. The plant facility also acts as a habitat for countless diverse species of birds, while greatly contributing to biodiversity and conservation of the ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News