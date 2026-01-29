Associate Sponsors

Coromandel Intl Q3 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 488 cr

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
Coromandel International's consolidated net profit dropped 3.82% to Rs 488.47 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 507.91 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 26.58% to Rs 8,779.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 6,935.19 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 652.76 crore in Q3 FY26, down 4.44% compared with Rs 683.12 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 29.14% to Rs 8,209.88 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 6,357.26 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 4,795.14 core (up 42.70%YoY), finance cost was at Rs 285.88 (up 39.73% YoY) during the period under the review.

In Q3 FY26, revenue from the nutrient and other allied business rose 21.89% year on year to Rs 7,761.77 crore and revenue from crop protection segment jumped 72.77% year on year to Rs 1,098.27 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share (900%) for FY26 on shares with a face value of Re 1 each. The dividend will be paid on or after February 18, 2026, and within 30 days of declaration. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as February 4, 2026.

Coromandel International is one of India's leading agri solutions provider. It offers a diverse range of products and services across the farming value chain. It specializes in fertilizers, crop protein, bio pesticide, specialty nutrients, organic fertilizers, etc.

Shares of Coromandel International rose 0.38% to end at Rs 2,265.40 on the BSE.

