IEX Q3 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 119 crore

Indian Energy Exchange reported an 11.01% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.11 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 107.29 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 10.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 145.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 12.54% YoY to Rs 156.94 crore in Q3 FY26.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 16.36% YoY to Rs 363.14 crore in 9M FY26, while revenue from operations increased 11.72% YoY to Rs 441.34 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 202526.