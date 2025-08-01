PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 40.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.40% to Rs 1347.99 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech rose 40.56% to Rs 84.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.40% to Rs 1347.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1010.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1347.991010.492.55-3.88125.8254.7792.3429.7584.5960.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News