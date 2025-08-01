Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 40.56% in the June 2025 quarter

PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 40.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.40% to Rs 1347.99 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech rose 40.56% to Rs 84.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.40% to Rs 1347.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1010.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1347.991010.49 33 OPM %2.55-3.88 -PBDT125.8254.77 130 PBT92.3429.75 210 NP84.5960.18 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 234.84% in the June 2025 quarter

3i Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 8.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 77.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 35.52% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story