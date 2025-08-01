Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 234.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 147.79% to Rs 894.55 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 234.84% to Rs 203.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 147.79% to Rs 894.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 361.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.894.55361.0139.9438.85322.52116.66268.6177.72203.1560.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News