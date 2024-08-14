Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 13.83% to Rs 12.27 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.83% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.2714.24 -14 OPM %2.049.55 -PBDT2.950.01 29400 PBT-0.14-3.22 96 NP-0.30-3.65 92

Aug 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

