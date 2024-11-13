Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jetking Infotrain reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net loss of Jetking Infotrain reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.975.12 17 OPM %-3.182.93 -PBDT0.120.71 -83 PBT-0.500.13 PL NP-0.500.13 PL

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

