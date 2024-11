ICDS consolidated net profit declines 23.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.02% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of ICDS declined 23.53% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.02% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.530.5749.0633.330.940.980.840.890.650.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News