Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 10.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.66% to Rs 32.92 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods rose 10.14% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.66% to Rs 32.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.25% to Rs 11.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.96% to Rs 140.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

