Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 23.72 crore

Net profit of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 23.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 86.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.7219.92 19 86.9576.78 13 OPM %5.351.00 -01.90 - PBDT0.800.02 3900 -0.790.77 PL PBT0.60-0.15 LP -1.560.25 PL NP0.60-0.15 LP -1.560.25 PL

