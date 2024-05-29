Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.48% to Rs 91.38 crore

Net loss of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 56.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.48% to Rs 91.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 41.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 302.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 322.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

91.38112.10302.35322.095.76-30.290.36-10.75-1.52-44.40-27.03-67.13-3.60-48.95-41.83-85.81-3.6056.44-41.8319.58

