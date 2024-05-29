Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindware Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 90.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindware Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 90.59% in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 773.67 crore

Net profit of Hindware Home Innovation declined 90.59% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 773.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 767.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.23% to Rs 25.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 2800.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2873.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales773.67767.85 1 2800.032873.27 -3 OPM %7.2310.76 -8.498.58 - PBDT40.3966.83 -40 179.78203.97 -12 PBT8.3038.46 -78 56.74102.99 -45 NP2.1422.75 -91 25.7757.56 -55

