Hindware Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 90.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 773.67 crore

Net profit of Hindware Home Innovation declined 90.59% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 773.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 767.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.23% to Rs 25.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 2800.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2873.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

