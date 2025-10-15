CP PLUS inks landmark partnership with L&T Semiconductor Technologies

To manufacture 9 million CCTV IP cameras powered by SoCs developed by LTSCT
CP PLUS, security and surveillance brand from Aditya Infotech (AIL), has entered into a landmark partnership with L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro. Under this agreement CP PLUS will manufacture nine million CCTV IP cameras over the next three years, powered by LTSCT's indigenously designed Vision System-on-Chip (SoC) technology.
This collaboration represents a significant advancement in India's pursuit of self-reliance in semiconductor innovation. The SoCs developed by LTSCT support high-resolution imaging of up to eight megapixels ensuring superior image clarity for critical surveillance applications. Built with advanced cryptographic architecture, the chips provide robust protection for sensitive data and enhance cybersecurity across surveillance systems. Designed entirely in India, the SoCs reflect the spirit of technological sovereignty and align closely with the Government's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
