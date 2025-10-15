Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 2457.57 crore

Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported to Rs 36.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 85.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 2457.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2268.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2457.572268.5814.939.64269.3197.6551.18-117.6436.43-85.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News