Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 273.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.40% to Rs 281.09 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding rose 273.28% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 281.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 269.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.281.09269.2412.367.4738.4423.8533.6719.3525.016.70

