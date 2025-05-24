Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 42.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.48% to Rs 10.63 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 42.93% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.48% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.40% to Rs 3.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.74% to Rs 43.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

