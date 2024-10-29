Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 47.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.50% to Rs 201.39 crore

Net profit of Mirza International rose 47.13% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 201.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 208.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.201.39208.708.385.7714.6012.877.326.475.904.01

