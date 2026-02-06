Associate Sponsors

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Hexa Tradex reported to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 26.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %-20950.000 -PBDT-3.704.86 PL PBT-3.704.86 PL NP-4.3526.19 PL

