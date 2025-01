Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 85.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.38% to Rs 1275.76 crore

Net profit of Credila Financial Services rose 85.87% to Rs 270.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 145.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 69.38% to Rs 1275.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 753.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1275.76753.1890.6990.36368.64197.81362.02194.76270.18145.36

