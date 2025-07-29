Board of V-Guard Industries approves in-principle merger with Sunflame

At meeting held on 29 July 2025

The Board of V-Guard Industries at its meeting held on 29 July 2025 has approved has accorded in-principle approval of merger of Sunflame with the Company.

Sunflame, Wholly-owned Subsidiary and a related party of the Company, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of kitchen appliances, recorded turnover of Rs 254.39 Crores and profit after tax of Rs 3.29 Crores in Financial Year 2024 25.

The proposed merger is being carried out to take advantage of synergies with the Holding Company and for optimum utilization of its resources including exposure to R&D expertise, technical know-how, quality standards, product improvement, etc.