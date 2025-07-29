ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 52,467 equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 39,800 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on July 29 2025, under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005)' and 12,667 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023)' at 02:38 p.m. IST.

