Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 52,467 equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 52,467 equity shares under ESOS

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 39,800 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on July 29 2025, under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005)' and 12,667 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023)' at 02:38 p.m. IST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Market snaps 3-days loosing streak; Nifty settles above 24,800; realty shares rally

Amber Enterprises jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 106 cr

Larsen & Toubro bags mega order for Hydrocarbon Offshore biz in Middle East

Go Digit General Insurance climbs after strong Q1 numbers

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story