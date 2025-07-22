Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 13.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 2385.66 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 13.14% to Rs 207.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 238.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 2385.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2308.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2385.662308.5913.6515.07385.53409.04276.11312.05207.17238.50

