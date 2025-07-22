Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 337.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.52% to Rs 485.60 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 337.57% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.52% to Rs 485.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 369.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.485.60369.213.331.8311.873.9910.102.387.571.73

