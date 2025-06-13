Crisil Ratings reaffirms 'A/A1+' ratings of Heranba Industries with 'stable' outlook

Heranba Industries (HIL) said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil A/Stable/Crisil A1' ratings on the bank loan facilities of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that the rating continues to reflect the established presence of the company in the agrochemicals market and healthy financial risk profile.

These strengths are partially offset by large working capital requirement and exposure to risks inherent in the agrochemicals industry.

The agency further said that growth in revenue and improvement in operating margins leading to accruals of over Rs 150 crore on a sustained basis, and improvement in working capital cycle with debtor collection and inventory rationalization, could lead to a positive rating action