Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIT Learning Systems named Databricks APJ Training Partner of the Year

NIIT Learning Systems named Databricks APJ Training Partner of the Year

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NIIT Learning Systems announced that it has been named as the ATP APJ Training Partner of the Year by Databricks.

Databricks, the leading Data and AI company, combines Apache Spark with Delta Lake to break down traditional data silos and deliver a unified platform for data engineering, machine learning, and data science at scale. Its global Partner Ecosystem, over 6,000 strong plays a pivotal role in delivering premier data and AI solutions. Each year, Databricks recognizes these collaborative efforts through the Databricks Partner Awards presented at the Data + AI Summit across 56 categories to honor outstanding partner achievements.

NIIT earned the Databricks APJ Training Partner of the Year award for exceptional delivery of the core Databricks curriculum and leveraging a robust team of instructors specializing in Generative AI to serve customers across the APJ region. As an early and vital partner, NIIT played a key role in developing the Databricks Certified Instructor network, aligning with evolving customer demands to ensure high quality, impactful training.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt orders high-level probe into Ahmedabad air crash

Kernex Micro jumps on bagging Rs 311 crore orders from Southern Railways

Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.86%, rises for fifth straight session

Kernex Microsystems hits the roof after JV secures Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story