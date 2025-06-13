Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 5291.5, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% rally in NIFTY and a 9.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5291.5, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 24686.1. The Sensex is at 81052.12, down 0.78%.Eicher Motors Ltd has eased around 2.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23411.8, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5294, down 0.53% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 7.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% rally in NIFTY and a 9.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

