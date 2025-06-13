Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 5291.5, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% rally in NIFTY and a 9.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5291.5, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 24686.1. The Sensex is at 81052.12, down 0.78%.Eicher Motors Ltd has eased around 2.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23411.8, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.16 lakh shares in last one month.