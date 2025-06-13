Kernex Micro jumps on bagging Rs 311 crore orders from Southern Railways

Kernex Microsystems (India) hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 1300.75 after the company said it secured two contracts from Southern Railways in a joint venture with VRRC, under the KERNEX-VRRC consortium.

The total combined value of the orders is Rs 311.03 crore. Kernex holds a 60% share in the joint venture.

The first order, valued at Rs 173.11 crore, involves the installation of Kavach -- India's Train Collision Avoidance System, across the MAS-Gudur, MAS-Arakkonam, and Arakkonam, Renigunta sections within the Chennai Division, covering a total distance of 271 kilometers. This project is expected to be completed over 730 days.

The second contract, worth Rs 137.92 crore, includes implementing Kavach along with the construction of tower infrastructure and laying 48-fiber optic cable as the backbone network between Arakkonam and Jolarpettai, also within the Chennai Division. The execution timeline for this project is 540 days. Kernex Microsystems (India) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of safety systems and software services for Railways. On a consolidated basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 32.59 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.62 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales soared 832.32% YoY to Rs 83.07 crore in Q4 March 2025.