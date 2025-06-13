Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt orders high-level probe into Ahmedabad air crash

Govt orders high-level probe into Ahmedabad air crash

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that a formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The probe will follow international protocols outlined by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The minister also announced that a high-level committee, comprising experts from various fields, is being formed to thoroughly examine the incident. The panel aims to recommend measures to strengthen aviation safety and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

In the wake of the crash, which claimed 241 lives on 12 June 2025, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar stated that he is in contact with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Portugals Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, and Canadas Foreign Minister Anita Anand. Expressing deep condolences, Dr. Jaishankar assured the affected nations of Indias full support. Among the deceased were 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the injured at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital earlier today. In a social media post, he described the incident as a national tragedy and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Modi also met the lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, who is currently undergoing treatment.

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced that the company will provide Rs 1 crore in financial assistance to each bereaved family. Tata Group will also cover all medical expenses for the injured and has pledged to fund the construction of a new hostel at BJ Medical College as part of its broader relief efforts.

Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the Trauma Centre at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, reviewed medical arrangements, and interacted with doctors and officials to ensure comprehensive care for the injured.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

