Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 28.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 2137.69 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 28.20% to Rs 151.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 2137.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1876.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

