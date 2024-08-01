Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Yasho Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 172.87 crore

Net loss of Yasho Industries reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 172.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales172.87150.31 15 OPM %12.5816.94 -PBDT9.6823.85 -59 PBT-2.0419.98 PL NP-2.4614.79 PL

