With effect from 25 September 2024

Max Healthcare Institute announced that Kummamuri Narasimha Murthy (DIN: 00023046) completed his second consecutive term as an Independent Director of the Company on 25 September 2024 and consequently ceased to be a Director of the Company with effect from end of the day on 25 September 2024.

