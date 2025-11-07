Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves slides after Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Crompton Greaves slides after Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals slipped 2.91% to Rs 270.35 after the company's standalone net profit fell 43.13% to Rs 70.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 123.28 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 1,631.73 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,645.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 30.47% year-on-year to Rs 114.43 crore in Q2 FY26. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 20.36 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 130 crore in Q2 FY26, recording a de-growth of 27.9% as compared with Rs 180 crore registered in Q2 FY25.

On the segmental front, the ECD business reported a 2% year-on-year decline in revenue to Rs 1,371 crore with an EBIT margin of 10.6% in Q2. The decline was largely on account of adverse weather conditions. Pumps and Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) delivered strong performances, while Fans and Large Domestic Appliances (LDA) offtake continued to remain subdued. Pumps recorded strong growth, led by good solar pump performance, and the order pipeline continues to be robust. The SDA segment continued to grow well, driven by new launches and effective festive campaigns.

The lighting segment reported revenue of Rs 261 crore, up 3.1% year-on-year, with volume growth rebounding to high-teens. B2C growth was driven by ceiling lights and street/floodlight segments, while B2B growth continued with key wins across major projects.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported revenue of Rs 293 crore, reflecting strong 14% year-on-year growth. EBITDA grew by 21% year-on-year, driven by gross margin improvement. Core categories delivered double-digit growth, supported by sustained volume growth and new product launches. The Idea First Series, a premium range introduced last quarter, gained traction, and premium offerings led to disproportionate growth in e-commerce, modern trade, and regional chain stores.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit fell 43.01% to Rs 71.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 124.90 crore in Q2 FY25, while revenue from operations rose 1.02% year-on-year to Rs 1,915.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, said, Despite a challenging environment, our well-diversified product portfolio remained resilient with strong momentum in pumps, small domestic and kitchen appliances. We believe GST 2.0 will act as a structural catalyst to consumption, with benefits percolating to the durables segment in a phased manner.

We remain committed to strengthening the Crompton brand, continued expansion of distribution, focused innovation, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and investing in our peopleensuring we are wellpositioned to capture future opportunities and sustain long-term growth.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products, ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, coolers, mixer grinders and irons.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

