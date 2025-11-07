Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Cyient Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Cyient Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Aarti Industries Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 November 2025.

Cyient Ltd witnessed volume of 5.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 37.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15485 shares. The stock dropped 2.45% to Rs.1,114.00. Volumes stood at 17006 shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 12.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39314 shares. The stock increased 6.11% to Rs.414.50. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10121 shares. The stock lost 9.50% to Rs.7,090.00. Volumes stood at 20792 shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd registered volume of 2.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22601 shares. The stock rose 0.32% to Rs.575.05. Volumes stood at 47734 shares in the last session.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 10.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.21% to Rs.438.45. Volumes stood at 6904 shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

