Amara Raja Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 302 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/share

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility's standalone net profit jumped 25.6% to Rs 302.40 crore on an 8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,388.18 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 25.2% YoY to Rs 405.55 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses rose 10.53% YoY to Rs 3,128.50 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 223.10 crore (up 17.5%), finance cost was at Rs 8.26 crore (down 37.09% YoY), and other expenses were at Rs 481.58 crore (up 25.39% YoY) during the period under review.

Harshavardhana Gourineni, executive director of automotive and industrial, said, Our continued growth in the OEM segment underscores our unwavering commitment to quality and reliability. In the telecom sector, we are seeing a decline in lead-acid battery demand, though our lithium solutions continue to gain strong tractionclearly reflecting the sectors shift toward advanced technologies. Additionally, global trade and tariff uncertainties have weighed on our export performance this quarter. That said, we remain confident in our ability to navigate these challenges and accelerate growth across our portfolio in the coming periods.

Vikramadithya Gourineni, executive director of new energy business, said, We are seeing consistent progress on our infrastructure development. We are confident our Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) for indigenous cell manufacturing will be operational by Q4 of this FY, which will greatly accelerate our cell manufacturing plans.

Jayadev Galla, chairman and managing director, said, We continue to see robust performance on the back of our Automotive Lead Acid Business, which has delivered strong results. Even though it has been a tumultuous quarter with tariffs and global uncertainties, our performance has been solid, and we look forward to making better gains.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5.40 per equity share, equivalent to 540% of the Rs 1 face value, for FY26. The payout is scheduled on or before 5 December 2025.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (formerly known as Amara Raja Batteries) is an energy & mobility enterprise and one of the largest manufacturers of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian battery industry.

Shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility fell 1.56% to Rs 972 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

