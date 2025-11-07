Pricol jumps as Q2 PAT spurts 42% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Pricol added 2.40% to Rs 530 after its consolidated net profit jumped 41.97% to Rs 63.99 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 45.07 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 51.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 987.93 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax was at Rs 84.55 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 40.91% as against Rs 60 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 41.59% YoY to Rs 123.35 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 12.49%.

Vikram Mohan, MD, said: "Our performance this quarter reflects our continued focus on operational excellence and strategic execution. The evolving market dynamics present both opportunities and challenges, and we are well positioned to navigate this landscape through our diversified approach and technological capabilities. Our dedicated team continues to work closely with all stakeholders to meet the evolving needs of market for value creation