Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pricol jumps as Q2 PAT spurts 42% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Pricol jumps as Q2 PAT spurts 42% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pricol added 2.40% to Rs 530 after its consolidated net profit jumped 41.97% to Rs 63.99 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 45.07 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 51.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 987.93 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax was at Rs 84.55 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 40.91% as against Rs 60 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 41.59% YoY to Rs 123.35 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 12.49%.

Vikram Mohan, MD, said: "Our performance this quarter reflects our continued focus on operational excellence and strategic execution. The evolving market dynamics present both opportunities and challenges, and we are well positioned to navigate this landscape through our diversified approach and technological capabilities. Our dedicated team continues to work closely with all stakeholders to meet the evolving needs of market for value creation

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share (200%) for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend will be paid to members and beneficial owners whose names appear in the register of members or the register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as of the record date, 14th November 2025.

Pricol is one of India's leading automotive technology and precision engineered Products and solutions Company, headquartered in Coimbatore, India. Commencing operations in the year 1975 and being committed to attain leadership and excellence, the Company has evolved into a reputed brand in the global automotive industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amara Raja Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 302 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/share

Volumes jump at Cyient Ltd counter

Currency in circulation drops 0.40% on weekly basis

India calls for people-led climate action

HCC slumps as Q2 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 48 cr

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story