Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton receives order for 232 Off-grid DC & AC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems

Crompton receives order for 232 Off-grid DC & AC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received a Letter of Empanelment from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam) for design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of Off-grid DC & AC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System (SPWPS) of 2 HP, 3 HP, 5 HP, & 7.5 HP capacity under Component -B of PM KUSUM B which is being implemented in Madhya Pradesh as PM Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana. The order is valued at Rs 4.76 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NLC India Ltd soars 0.78%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 0.98%, gains for fifth straight session

Shankara Building Products announces record date for demerger

India's bond yield cautious ahead of inflation data

BSE SME Austere Systems makes a stellar listing

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story