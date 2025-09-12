Crompton receives order for 232 Off-grid DC & AC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems

From Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received a Letter of Empanelment from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam) for design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of Off-grid DC & AC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System (SPWPS) of 2 HP, 3 HP, 5 HP, & 7.5 HP capacity under Component -B of PM KUSUM B which is being implemented in Madhya Pradesh as PM Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana. The order is valued at Rs 4.76 crore.

