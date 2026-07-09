Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CROMPTON secures order worth Rs 65 cr from MSEDCL
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received an letter of empanelment and rate contract from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing & commissioning of 3000 Off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) under MTSKPY/ PM-KUSUM-B scheme at various location across the State of Maharashtra with total order value of Rs 64.99 crore approximately.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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