Cropster Agro reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.89 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2227.59% to Rs 40.50 croreNet profit of Cropster Agro reported to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2227.59% to Rs 40.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.501.74 2228 OPM %7.41-2.30 -PBDT3.00-0.04 LP PBT3.00-0.04 LP NP2.89-0.04 LP
