Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 19.71% in the March 2024 quarter

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 19.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.39% to Rs 26.99 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 19.71% to Rs 33.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 26.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.07% to Rs 155.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.31% to Rs 169.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 406.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.9924.45 10 169.56406.76 -58 OPM %87.3794.97 -92.8898.55 - PBDT23.5823.22 2 157.49400.87 -61 PBT23.5823.22 2 157.49400.86 -61 NP33.2941.46 -20 155.56331.50 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

JSW Energy arm inks pact to acquire Reliance Power's wind project for Rs 132 cr

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 37.32% in the March 2024 quarter

JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 64.55% in the March 2024 quarter

JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 29.15% in the March 2024 quarter

JSW Steel onboards Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

Shri Vasuprada Plantations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.72% in the March 2024 quarter

D &amp; H India consolidated net profit declines 40.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Mirza International consolidated net profit declines 63.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 214.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story