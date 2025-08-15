Cropster Agro standalone net profit rises 37.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 51.02 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro rose 37.37% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 51.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.51.0240.508.047.414.123.004.123.003.972.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News