Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 274.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects rose 274.29% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.53% to Rs 19.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.7512.3811.196.382.150.831.850.481.310.35

