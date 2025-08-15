Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 86.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.09% to Rs 3059.33 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declined 86.23% to Rs 46.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 340.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 3059.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3223.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3059.333223.3018.9818.25548.73580.12418.81462.3346.87340.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News