CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Radico Khaitan Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2026.

CSB Bank Ltd tumbled 16.31% to Rs 418.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd lost 6.03% to Rs 2746. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36361 shares in the past one month. Tata Consumer Products Ltd crashed 5.30% to Rs 1125. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36517 shares in the past one month. Home First Finance Company India Ltd dropped 4.97% to Rs 1190. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33000 shares in the past one month.