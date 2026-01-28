Novartis India standalone net profit declines 36.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.63% to Rs 85.90 croreNet profit of Novartis India declined 36.78% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.63% to Rs 85.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales85.9093.00 -8 OPM %26.0327.51 -PBDT30.1335.82 -16 PBT29.6535.29 -16 NP16.0925.45 -37
