Novartis India standalone net profit declines 36.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Novartis India declined 36.78% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.63% to Rs 85.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.85.9093.0026.0327.5130.1335.8229.6535.2916.0925.45

